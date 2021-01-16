JAC-ETPPCE steering panel to hold one-day fast on January 23

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Pensioners, Public Sector and Contract Employees (JAC –ETPPCE) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and demanded the government to immediately place the PRC report in the public domain and hold discussion with the employees and teachers associations.

The JAC representative said that about nine lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, public sector and contract employees have been waiting for PRC for the last 30 months.

The JAC leaders said that the government has not put up the recommendations of the PRC in the public domain even after 15 days of its submission. Besides, there is neither any outcome nor orders from the government even after Chief Minister KCR has directed to hold talks with the associations of the employee associations, they pointed out.

Following the confusion taking place among the employees and teachers, the leaders said that the steering committee of the JAC had held a meeting on Friday, presided over by the Pensioners JAC chairman K Lakshmaiah to chalk out further course of action.

The committee has decided to hold a day's relay fast at Hyderabad Dharna Chowk. Besides, it was also decided to stage protests during the lunch hours on January 23 at the District Collectorates, Mandal centers and in the educational institutions.

If the State government fails to respond then the JAC has decided to organise the employees, teachers, pensioners at the State level by February 15 to take direct action.

The leaders in their memorandum to Somesh Kumar demanded to place the PRC report, implementation of fitment by holding discussions with the associations from July 1, 2018. Similarly, they also demanded the issuance of orders on the assurances given by the chief minister on May 16, 2018, equal pay for the contract and outsourcing employees, restoring the old pension scheme and application of the same to the employees selected before and after September 9,2004.

JAC Steering Committee members Ch Sampath Kumar Swamy, Sadananda Gaud, K Jangaiah, P Krishna Murthy, Chava Ravi were present.