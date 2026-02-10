Jadcherla MLA brands Pawan Kalyan a big egoist

Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy on Monday described Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a “big egoist”, alleging that he cancelled his election campaign in Telangana despite knowing his candidates were struggling to protect their deposits in the municipal elections.

Speaking to the media, Anirudh Reddy claimed Pawan Kalyan is controlled by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Lokesh, and PM Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as producers. He further stated that Pawan Kalyan had “slipped his tongue” regarding Telangana but failed to offer an apology.

Anirudh Reddy alleged that Andhra leaders visit Telangana solely for land and funds rather than genuine concern for the people. He criticised the Jana Sena leader for abandoning his candidates during the ongoing polls.