Hyderabad: Jagadguru Panchacharya Swamiji said that Telangana State is a role model for the country in all fields including Agriculture and the state is flourishing with peoples of all professions including farmers are living happily and peacefully in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government.

The Chief Minister invited Jagadgurus of Kashi, Ujjain and Srisaila Peethas of Veerashaiva Panchapeeth as part of Decennial Telangana State Formation Day celebrations. On this occasion... Chandrasekhara Sivacharya Mahaswami (Kashi), Siddalinga Sivacharya Mahaswamiji (Ujjaini) Chennasiddha Rama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswami (Srisailam) reached Pragati Bhavan on Saturday morning.

Jagadgurus recited many religious verses and blessed CM KCR couple. They assured cooperation in the construction of ‘Naya Bharat” ( new India ) aimed at the complete development of India by KCR.



