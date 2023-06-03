Live
- 4th National Open Surfing challenge: TN lads walk away with top honours
- 14th Graduation Ceremony held at GITAM
- Carry Minati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident
- Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh celebrating Vat Purnima
- Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: ‘Sometimes it lifts my spirits’
- Tollywood celebrities express grief for Odisha train accident
- Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'
- Mahesh & Deepika Padukone were first choices of this blockbuster; reveals the director, producer
- iPhone 14 on sale for less than Rs 70,000; check
- CM KCR will embark on a one-day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday.
Jagadguru Panchacharya Swamiji said that Telangana State is a role model for the country
Hyderabad: Jagadguru Panchacharya Swamiji said that Telangana State is a role model for the country in all fields including Agriculture and the state...
Hyderabad: Jagadguru Panchacharya Swamiji said that Telangana State is a role model for the country in all fields including Agriculture and the state is flourishing with peoples of all professions including farmers are living happily and peacefully in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government.
The Chief Minister invited Jagadgurus of Kashi, Ujjain and Srisaila Peethas of Veerashaiva Panchapeeth as part of Decennial Telangana State Formation Day celebrations. On this occasion... Chandrasekhara Sivacharya Mahaswami (Kashi), Siddalinga Sivacharya Mahaswamiji (Ujjaini) Chennasiddha Rama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswami (Srisailam) reached Pragati Bhavan on Saturday morning.
Jagadgurus recited many religious verses and blessed CM KCR couple. They assured cooperation in the construction of ‘Naya Bharat” ( new India ) aimed at the complete development of India by KCR.