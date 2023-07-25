Jagadish assures speedy completion of Ambedkar Bhavan works

Bhongir: In a significant development, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy announced proactive measures to ensure the timely completion of the much-awaited Ambedkar Bhavan in Bhongir. Addressing the concerns raised by a group of lawyers led by Nagaram Anjaiah, president of Bhongir Bar Association, Minister Jagadish Reddy discuss with them the progress of the Ambedkar building construction work on Monday. Revealing the progress of the project, Jagadish disclosed that out of the sanctioned Rs 2 crore fund for the construction of Babasaheb Ambedkar building, the work of Rs. 1.40 crore is already in progress. He further assured that the remaining funds necessary for the completion of the project will be promptly sanctioned, leaving no room for delay.

During the interaction, Minister Jagadish Reddy also took the opportunity to highlight the historical significance of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s contributions. He reminded everyone that it was through Article 3 framed by Ambedkar that the State of Telangana was formed, marking a crucial moment in the State’s history. With the Minister’s firm commitment and the unwavering dedication of all those involved, the completion of Ambedkar Bhavan is now closer than ever.