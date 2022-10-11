Jagadish challenges Modi, Shah

Munugodu: Challenging both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagdish Reddy said that TRS will withdraw party candidate Prabhakar Reddy from contesting the Munugodu by-poll if Rajgopal's contract amount Rs 18,000 crore was allocated for the development of erstwhile Nalgonda district development.

He assured Modi and Shah that he would bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over withdrawal of party candidate if they agree to his proposal.

The Minister along with TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Left leaders started election campaign at Koratikal village of Munugodu mandal on Monday.

Addressing the villagers, he said as part of conspiracy BJP brought Munugodu byelection to prevent development in the State. Saffron leaders are jealous of progressing Telangana State, he said.

The BJP government, which preaches Vedas about Hinduism did not donate even Rs 100 for reconstruction of Yadadri temple, he stressed. Stating that KCR spent Rs 1,000 crore for rebuilding Yadadri temple, he informed that Modi and Amit Shah allocated Rs18,000 crore of contract works to Rajgopal to win the Munugodu bypoll.

He questioned why the BJP which spews poison on other religions as ambassadors of Hinduism, did not give funds for the development of temples and welfare schemes like Mission Bagiratha scheme in the State.

He urged the people of the constituency to support TRS to drive away the divisive forces.

TRS MLA Bhupal Reddy, leader Naraboina Ravi, former MLAs of Munugodu Palla Venkat Reddy, CPI district secretary Nellikanti Sathyam, CPM leader, former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy and others participated in the campaign.