Jagadish Reddy holds Cong responsible for drought

Suryapet: Former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy, addressing the media in Suryapet on Tuesday, held the Congress government accountable for the prevailing drought conditions in the state. Reddy expressed his belief that if Chief Minister KCR were in power, the state would not be facing such a dire situation.

In his address, the MLA urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy not to resort to buying MLAs but instead focus on lifting the gates of key irrigation projects like Sagar, Srisailam, and Kaleshwaram. He stressed on the need to prioritizs the irrigation of drying crops over political battles.

Accusing the Congress of neglecting the people’s hardships, Reddy asserted that the government’s primary concern seems to be buying MLAs rather than addressing the severe drought. He criticised the CM’s alleged tactics of pressuring traders and sending offerings to Delhi, suggesting that such measures won’t restore public trust in the party.

Reddy warned that if the promises made by the Congress government remain unfulfilled, the people would not hesitate to metaphorically “break the gates of Congress.” He underlined the failure of the Congress government within three months and called for a shift from political drama to conducting thorough drought reviews.

Municipal Chairperson Annapurna participated in the media interaction alongside Reddy.