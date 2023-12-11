Live
- Sabarimala darshan getting tougher day-by-day; here is the best route to reach temple Sannidanam
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
Just In
Jagadish takes part in Vana Samaradhana
Suryapet: Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagdish Reddy stated that apart from spiritual contemplation, Kartika Vanabhojanam conveys the importance...
Suryapet: Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagdish Reddy stated that apart from spiritual contemplation, Kartika Vanabhojanam conveys the importance of congregation to spread amity.
Kartika Vana Samaradhana (Vanasamaradana) Mahotsava was organised on Sunday at Nemmikal village in Atmakur (S) mandal under the auspices of Santoshi Mata Rupadevi Trust.
Mahanyasa Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam to Lord Shiva was performed by MLA . Devotees offered Palabhishekam to the Shivalingas at the temple.
Speaking on this occasion, Jagdish Reddy said that following the culture and traditions, Hindus have been celebrating many festivals since time immemorial. Vana Samaradhana programme is organized in the month of auspicious Kartika. He said that plant species are very important in Ayurveda, Kartika Vanasamaradhana is not limited to having community meals only, but it is a good platform for mingling with people and engage in games as part of camaraderie. He stated that forests plays a key role for human survival. Vana Samaradhana conveys a subtle message to preserve the flora which will benefit the future generations as well, he added.