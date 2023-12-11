Jagadish takes part in Vana Samaradhana

Suryapet: Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagdish Reddy stated that apart from spiritual contemplation, Kartika Vanabhojanam conveys the importance of congregation to spread amity.

Kartika Vana Samaradhana (Vanasamaradana) Mahotsava was organised on Sunday at Nemmikal village in Atmakur (S) mandal under the auspices of Santoshi Mata Rupadevi Trust.

Mahanyasa Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam to Lord Shiva was performed by MLA . Devotees offered Palabhishekam to the Shivalingas at the temple.

Speaking on this occasion, Jagdish Reddy said that following the culture and traditions, Hindus have been celebrating many festivals since time immemorial. Vana Samaradhana programme is organized in the month of auspicious Kartika. He said that plant species are very important in Ayurveda, Kartika Vanasamaradhana is not limited to having community meals only, but it is a good platform for mingling with people and engage in games as part of camaraderie. He stated that forests plays a key role for human survival. Vana Samaradhana conveys a subtle message to preserve the flora which will benefit the future generations as well, he added.