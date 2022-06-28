Jagadish urges FCI to procure rice from millers

Suryapet: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy said that FCI must come forward to procure paddy said that the Center must take the initiative in this direction.

Representatives of rice millers associations of Suryapet, Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts met Minister Jagadish Reddy at his camp office on Monday and urged him to take steps to procure paddy by FCI as godowns were filled with paddy procured in Yasangi.

In this meeting Tungaturti MLA Gadhari Kishore Kumar, representatives of the association took part and handed over the petition to the Minister for necessary action.

Among those who met Minister Reddy were Nalgonda district Rice Millers Association president Chittipolu Yadagiri, general secretary Repala Bhadradri Ramu, honorary president Kandukuri Mahender and other rice millers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana is facing difficulties due to thoughtless measures being taken by the Central government.

Agricultural as well as power sectors were seriously impacted in the name of reforms.

He made it clear that both agriculture and power laws were made to favor Adani. The owners of the rice mills will become clerks if Centre continues its pro-reforms initiatives in favor of corporate tycoons.

He assured rice millers that he will bring their issues to the notice of KCR for solution.