Jagan worse than YSR: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy came down heavily on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Jagan is worse than his father and late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking with the media after participating in Pattana Pragathi programme in Suryapet on Friday, the Minister has raised objections over Jagan writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Telangana was disobeying Krishna River Board Management (KRMB) directives and unilaterally generating electricity in all hydel power plants established on Krishna River in Telangana.

Jagadish Reddy pointed out that former CM late YSR has robbed Krishna river water in the name of drinking water for Madras. Andhra rulers did injustice to the farmers of left canal for a long period of about 50 years and were used to open Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar project gates through violence,threats and by using power,he reminded. TS is ready to teach a befitting lesson, if the AP rulers make plans to shift Krishna water to their State in illegal methods, he warned.

The Minister stated none can cheat Telangana as long as TS Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao rules the State. The sole purpose of constructing Srisailam project was to generate power and Telangana has been generating power legally, he explained.

Jagadish flayed CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Jagan, who has been committing mistakes repeatedly, now started new dramas in the name of a letter to the PM.

Meanwhile, power generation is continuing at Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala hydel electricity plants on Friday, third day also under tight police security.