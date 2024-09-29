Jagan’s action an attack on Hindu Dharma: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating uproar over giving declaration by people of other religions visiting Tirumala.

Addressing, after inaugurating a new Sri Vidyaranya building in Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad here on Saturday, he charged the YSR Congress party chief actions amounting to an attack on Hindu Dharma.

Sanjay Kumar said, “it is disgraceful to claim that Dalits are being discriminated in Tirumala and emphasised that Dalits are the true guardians of Hindu Dharma.” He claimed there was a conspiracy to convert Dalits to Christianity by showing false affection towards them.

He demanded Jagan to explain how many Dalits faced injustice in Tirumala when he was in power.

Sanjay Kumar criticised YS Jaganmohan Reddy for violating the rule of declaration while he was the State chief minister. He said “There has always been a rule that people of other religions should make a declaration if they visit Tirumala. This is not a new rule.

What is the problem if Jagan, who is a Christian, makes a declaration before visiting Tirumala?” When people went to the Puri temple in the past, they did not allow Indira Gandhi because she married a Parsi. Sonia Gandhi was also not allowed into the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal as she is a Christian. Does this mean they were attacked?” he questioned.

Further, “I am asking, if Hindus go to Mecca Mosque and say they will pray without a cap on his head or tilak on their forehead, will they allow it? If Hindus say they want to visit the Vatican City or Jerusalem without performing prayers, would they be allowed? Why is there so much uproar only regarding Tirumala? The way Jagan is behaving, it feels like even the TTD laddoo prasadam has been adulterated. This is certainly part of an attack on Hindutva, and every Hindu has a responsibility to oppose it.”