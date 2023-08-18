Jagda in BRS over Jagga Reddy joining party

Hyderabad: At a time when reports making rounds that Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy will join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi party anytime soon, the BRS has got to face the leaders who are unhappy with the report. Congress MLA Jagga Reddy has a unique position in Telangana politics.



The dissatisfied BRS netas are opposing the inclusion of Jagga Reddy into the party. About 200 BRS leaders and activists met Minister Harish Rao at his residence in Hyderabad.

They told Harish that Jagga Reddy had betrayed the Telangana movement, had won MLA by giving bogus promises and had cheated the people of the constituency.

They also told Harish that Jagga Reddy never cared about the people of Sangareddy constituency in the last four and a half years. They warned that if Jagga Reddy is included in BRS, the party will suffer.

It is learnt that they asked Harish Rao to give ticket to former MLA Chinta Prabhakar to contest from Sangareddy as MLA in the next election and not Jagga Reddy. Although Chinta Prabhakar was defeated in the last election, he was recognised as a man of the people by staying with the people and solving their problems from time to time.

They said that Prabhakar K should be given MLA ticket and they will support him.