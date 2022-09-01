Jagdish Reddy flays Rajagopal Reddy over comments on early elections in Telangana

Telangana State Power Minister Jagadish Reddy flagged down BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Minister Jagadish Reddy responded to Rajagopal's comments that there will be early elections and clarified there is no such thing. Minister Jagadish Reddy participated in the distribution of the newly sanctioned Asara pensions program at the Suryapet district center.

The minister said that there are reports that BJP is in the third position according to the survey conducted by polling agencies and hence BJP is talking about early elections out of fear of defeat. He said it was ridiculous that BJP leaders were talking about early elections and called it strange on part of those who cannot face elections in a single constituency to talk about early elections.

He fumed at opposition parties for criticising the government for helping the farmers and soldiers. Minister Jagadish Reddy took a jibe at opposition leaders who cannot recognise the greatness of the sacrifice of the soldiers who protect the borders.