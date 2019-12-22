Trending :
Jagga Reddy asks Harish to resolve water scarcity

Congress MLA from Sangareddy Assembly constituency T Jagga Reddy on Saturday said that he would compel Finance Minister Harish Rao on the issue of...

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Sangareddy Assembly constituency T Jagga Reddy on Saturday said that he would compel Finance Minister Harish Rao on the issue of water scarcity in his constituency whenever the latter visits after January 2.

The MLA said that he would fight with the minister to resign to his post if he did not address the water scarcity in Sangareddy.

He said that he would wait till December 31 for the minister's response. Addressing the media, Jagga Reddy said that the government has released water from Singur dam to downstream when Harish Rao was Irrigation minister.

Now there was no water in the dam and people of Sangareddy municipality and four mandals have been facing acute shortage of water, he stated.

The MLA mentioned that though the government said that it would provide Godavari water to Sangareddy no action has been taken.

He made it clear that Harish Rao should be made responsible for the present water crisis in Sangareddy.

Jagga Reddy said that he would announce the action plan on January 2 if the minister and government did not respond to his demands.

