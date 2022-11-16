Jagga Reddy thanks KCR, Harish for opening medical college in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for inaugurating a government medical college in the Sangareddy district. He said he was thanking the CM and the Health Minister on behalf of the people of Sangareddy district.

Stating that he has information about the inauguration of the medical college, Jagga Reddy said he was told that Harish Rao was inaugurating the Medical college in his constituency. He said they sent the proposals for establishment of the medical college in 2013 when their party leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy was Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh State and added that the medical college was sanctioned to the district later while noting that the sanctioned medical college was shifted to Siddipet instead of Sangareddy by the present State government.

He said he fought for the Medical College for three years with the State government and added that his fight and the promise of the CM to establish the medical college was finally fulfilled. He reminded that the CM responded positively to his request in the State Assembly after he raised the issue thrice. He said he was thanking the CM and the Health Minister as the Congress party MLA and added that he was happy that the people of Sangareddy would now get treatment for their health problems instead of going to Gandhi Medical College for their treatment.