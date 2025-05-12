Jagga Reddy warns Eatala not to criticise CM Revanth, Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president T Jagga Reddy, in response to BJP’s Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender’s comments against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday warned: “If he again makes ‘cheap’ comments against CM or the Congress, I’ll strip him in the middle of road and thrash him”.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy advised Eatala to stop playing petty caste-based politics and quipped: “You crossed the line with your words, so I’m crossing the line with my response.”

“Have you even once met the CM to discuss the issues of your constituency? Because you didn’t get the position you wanted in BJP, you’re acting like a drugged-up psycho. Speak in parliamentary language – we’ll reply in the same way. If you speak filth, expect a filthy response in return,” he remarked.

Jagga Reddy added, “Revanth Reddy seems to have let you off out of pity, thinking you’re just venting frustration because you didn’t get a post. But we won’t let you off like that. You think you’re a man with a gun in the jungle? I’m someone who carried a gun among people. You don’t have that kind of standing. If you want focus, go join another party. Don’t mess with the Congress – if you do, we’ll finish you”.

According to him, despite being an MP, Eatala never approached the CM about people’s issues. “Eatala is using vulgar language against Revanth Reddy. He’s acting like a fool, and has gone mad. Eatala wanted to be a Union Minister or party president. He thinks abusing the CM will get him a post. What kind of nonsense are you [Eatala] speaking?” Reddy questioned.

Reddy warned, “You’ve crossed your limits, so now I have to respond. Eatala Rajender, are you losing your mind? Who’s the psycho here? Just because you didn’t get a post, you’re saying whatever you want? You sound like someone high on ganja. Revanth Reddy became CM because people wanted him. What do you think you’ll become in BJP? You’re a man with no direction, no purpose. You never used to mention caste, and now you’re clinging to it. You’re doing dirty caste politics. If you badmouth Congress leaders again, I’ll undress and thrash you in the middle of the street. You may have held a gun in the forest, but I’ve held a gun in the town. If you want publicity, pick on leaders from other parties – not ours”.