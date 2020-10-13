Jagityal MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state is making the Government go worried. From normal people to celebrities, most of them are coming in contact with this novel virus. Off late, even Jagityal TRS MLA Sanjay Kumar got tested positive for Covid-19. He treated many coronavirus patients in the past being a doctor.



According to the sources, Sanjay Kumar, who was tested during the Telangana assembly sessions today, was found corona positive. After knowing the result, he was immediately shifted to home isolation and is getting treated.

Sanjay Kumar also suggested all his party leaders and people who were in touch with him to get tested as a precautionary measure. Off late, Sanjay Kumar attended an event and this may be the reason for his positive result. He even met a few officials and party leaders in last couple of days thus, there is a tensed atmosphere created among the people who met him.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has released the official media bulletin on status of positive cases #COVID19 in Telangana a few minutes ago… Have a look!





Telangana on Tuesday registered 1,708 coronavirus positive cases and 2,009 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 2,14,792 and recoveries touched 1,89,351. With the death of 5 persons on Monday, the death toll reached 1233 and the active cases in the state are 24,208 out of which 19,748 are in-home quarantine.