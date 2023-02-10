Jagtial: DCC chief throws challenge to Koppula Eshwar

Jagtial: Jagtial DCC president Adluri Lakshman Kumar on Thursday threw a challenge to Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar to file a petition in the high court to prove his innocence with regard to his promise to secure Rs.500 crore for the development of Dharmapuri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and failing to keep it, thus cheating the voters. He wanted the minister to take a pledge along with himself (Kumar) in the temple, while accusing the latter of resorting to politics of cheating by misleading dalits on the Dalit Bandhu scheme.



Lakshman Kumar threw the challenge while speaking as the chief guest at the Hath se Hath Jodo yatra of Gollapalli mandal Congress president Musku Nishant Reddy. After paying floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue, he met shopkeepers. In his address, Kumar hit out at the Centre for failing to control prices and imposing tax burden on people. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of backing corporates giants Adani and Ambani, after having broken the backs of people by implementing demonetisation. He stated that the yatra was being taken up with the view to dislodge Modi despite knowing that there was a threat from terrorists. Kumar alleged that minister Eshwar was silent even after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was 'cheating' dalits. He questioned Eshwar's silence when the SC Sub-Plan funds were diverted.

He asserted that if the Congress was voted to power it would be possible to usher in development in Telangana and steps taken to control prices. Those present at the event ncluded sarpanches Chirra Gangadhar. Goli Tirupati Reddy, Revella Satyanarayana, Puramshetti Venkatesham, MPTC Lamba Lakshman, mandal youth wing president Organti Tirupati, mandal party leaders and activists.