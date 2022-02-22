Jagtial: Farmers to embark on Rythu Maha Padayatra on March 3

Jagtial: The leaders of different farmers' organisations planned to launch 'Rythu Maha Padayatra' demanding redressal of the problems of farmers in Jagtial district.

Jagtial Zilla Rythu JAC president P Tirupathi Reddy, Cheruku Rythu Sangham president M Narayana Reddy, Nizam Sugar Factory Revival Committee convenor G Raji Reddy and others held a meeting at the local market committee on Monday.

Later they told the media that the padayatra would begin on March 3. The padayatra would start at Muthyampet Sugar Factory and would end at the Agriculture Market Yard in Nizamabad.

They demanded Rs 15, 000 MSP per quintal for turmeric and revival of Nizam Sugar Factory. They also wanted a support price of Rs 4,500 per quintal to red sorghum and one time waiver of all crop loans. The JAC leader B Srinivas Reddy, K Buchi Reddy, B Mallaiah, K Mohan Reddy and others were present.