Jagtial gets new fast-track court

Jagtial: Jagtial town now has a fast-track court which would help in delivering speedy justice. The fast track court was virtually inaugurated on Saturday by Justice R Naveen Rao and Justice Shameem Akhter of Telangana High Court.

The highlight of this fast-track court is that it has a library building built under the aegis of Lakshminarasimha Rao Charitable Trust with Rs 1.20 crore which was contributed by Kasuganti family. Congratulating the Bar Council member Kasuganti Laxman Kumar for this gesture, the justices and District Judge G Priyadarshani said that the library was set up in a sprawling and beautiful building which would be of immense help to all the advocates and judges in dealing with cases. The Judge further said that speedy justice was possible if the police respond swiftly so that the guilty can be punished by the fast-track court.

Laxman Kumar later inaugurated the Paras Association meeting hall, thanked Justices Naveen Rao and Shameem Akhter for inaugurating the library and fast-track court in Jagtial District Court.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the advantage Jagtial has was proper coordination between the advocates in the district. He said the Lakshminarasimha Rao Charitable Trust had taken up several developmental works like providing scholarships to orphans and the trust would be in the forefront in serving the needy.

Laxman Kumar on behalf of Jagtial Bar Association felicitated Nama Muralidhar Rao and Mudiganti Janardhan Reddy who completed 50 years in the legal profession. In turn the association felicitated Karimnagar district Principal Judge, Priyadarshini and second additional District Judge Sudharshan and K Laxman Kumar.