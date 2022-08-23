Jagtial: Machine to dispose of mounds of coconut shells

Jagtial: These days people are extensively consuming tender coconut water for health purposes and the sale of tender coconut has increased in every village and town.

Drinking coconut water gives good health, but the discarded coconut shells cause harm to the environment. It has become a big problem for the municipalities and village panchayats to collect these and move them to the dumping yard.

It has also become a problem to dispose of the coconut shells as there were mounds of coconut shells in the dumping yards causing a shortage of space to discard them. Recycling of these coir can be environmentally and economically beneficial.

Nowadays, farmers are using many types of fertilisers to grow crops. Organic crops can be grown using cocopeat instead of fertilisers as waste coconut husks and dried coconut fiber have many uses.

Keeping this problem in mind, the coconut shredding machine is made. By this machine, two types of products can be made from coconut husks, one is cocopeat another is cocofiber. Cocopeat is similar to paddy and is used by farmers to fertilize their crop fields to grow crops.

It is used as fertilizer in nurseries, gardens and in their homes. This results in long days of moisture in the soil, which is very useful for crops. Cocofiber is very profitable commercially, coir fiber is widely used in making idols, chairs, sofas, fall ceiling and others.

This machine has been made in such a way that it can be easily established in small villages and towns and it works with a motor with single phase or 3 phase current. This machine crushes about 200 coconut shells per hour.

A small scale industry can be set up through this machine and employment opportunities for four people can be created, informed the owner of Prabhat Industries located at Metpally in Jagtial district.