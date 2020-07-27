Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar cautions public about coronavirus, asks them to follow norms

Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar inaugurated sanitation spray machine in 40th ward in the town on Sunday, with the financial assistance by Amma Ambika SevaFoundation. The MLA said coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the city and cautioned the people to be vigilant, to wear masks, to wash their hands regularly and to follow social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

He thanked Ambika Seva Foundation for offering the machine. He said he already spoke with Professor Dr Vinay Veldanda about the impact of the virus four months ago, whose interview was published in one of the main newspapers. 'Since then, I have been seriously creating awareness among the public on the virus,' he added.



The MLA also urged people to co-operate with him and should take part in eliminating the virus.

He reminded the sanitisation programme that was executed previously in village and district level by officials under his supervision. He stated that he had spoken with the in-charge Commissioner on the issue of sanitising the areas regularly, planting saplings and to maintain hygiene throughout the district.

He also requested the people to help and show mercy on corona-effected patients rather disrespecting them.

Vice-Chairman Goli Srinivas, councillors Sivakesari Babu, Alle Gangasagar, and Bodla Jagadish and others were present on the occasion.