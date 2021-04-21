Jagtial: Muslim youth conducts final rites to 4 dead with coronavirus

Jagtial: Without bothering about the sacred month of Ramzan, few Muslim youth have performed final rites to four persons, who died from Covid-19, in Kortula mandal in the district.

The Muslim youth had established an organisation 'Bilalpur New Welfare Society' and they got information that a 40-year-old Bada Rajan of Sataram village of Mallapur mandal died from Covid and his relatives were not coming forward to perform final rites. The members of the society conducted the final rites as per Hindu tradition in the village. They performed final rites of Rajamani (55) of 10th ward of Korutla at Kalvagadda burial ground; Nata Lakshmi (56) of 31st ward at Adarsh Nagar burial ground; and of Gangubai (75) of 16th ward of Korutla town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Muslim youth said that the religious organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind preached that though religions are different, all human beings are equal. Hence, they took up such social service activities and conducted final rites to as many as 78 corona patients till date. They asked the people to consult them on 9848483081 for their free services.

Bilalpur New Welfare Society members Mohammad Munir, Amer, Mohammad Soyab, Sohel, Suleman, Mohammad Athiq, Yousuf, Rehman and Mohammad Wazid were present along with others.