Jagtial resident kidnapped in Mumbai

Jagtial: A resident of Jagtial district was kidnapped in Mumbai, creating a commotion in the district on Friday. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for the releases of Muttamalla Shankaraiah from Nandagiri village in Pegdapalli mandal.

According to Shankaraiah's family members, he went to Dubai for employment four years ago and left for his hometown on June 22.

After landing at the airport in Mumbai, he called home from his fellow passenger's phone and gave the information about his arrival. His children who were happy that their father was coming home waited for their father to come.

His children called the number that his father had called from and asked about their father. The man from whose phone Shankaiah called told them that he was from Chennai and they reached home and asked why their father had not come home yet.

Shocked on learning that Shankaraiah's son went to Mumbai on June 24 and registered a missing case in the local police station there.

As they were waiting for the whereabouts of their father, the kidnappers after sending captured photo of Shankaraiah demanded Rs 15 lakh and then Rs 10 lakh for his release.

The children, who were afraid that some assailants might have kidnapped his father, while coming from the airport, were shocked to know that the same was true. The kidnappers used to call from different numbers from the internet and demanded the money to free Shankaraiah.

The photo of Shankaraiah tied with ropes was sent to Shankaraiah's son Harish. The family members were worried about his well being. They threatened to give RS 10 lakh to the deadline on Friday.

The family members are now worried how to get the money as they have no financial means and if the money is not paid the kidnappers may harm their father. A resident of the village G Sathish Goud came to know about the matter and based on the language spoken by the accused, said that the kidnappers were in Chennai.

He went to Chennai with the help of Chennai and Mumbai police. Along with him, an SI and two constables from Mumbai went and searched for Shankaraiah's whereabouts.

When contacted Sathish Goud in Chennai, it was learned that the police were moving towards finding the location of the kidnappers.