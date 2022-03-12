Jagtial: Teachers told to achieve 100% results in SSC exams

Jagtial: The District Collector G Ravi directed the teachers to take necessary steps to achieve 100 per cent pass in the 10th class examination results in the district. The Collector held a meeting with teachers on the 10th exams on Friday. He congratulated the teachers who have made the district number one in the State in the results of SSC examinations for the past three years since the formation of Jagtial district. He said no tests had been conducted in the past two years due to the Covid.

The government has released the schedule of SSC examinations and teachers should draw up a special plan of 60 days to prepare the students. Ravi instructed teachers to conduct special classes for students after 10 am every morning and evening in government schools. Rs 20 lakh has been handed over to the District Education Officer to provide breakfast to the students during special classes.

The Collector advised the teachers to develop student's writing skills so that they could write the answers to the extent necessary for the questions. Some government schools in the district have not completed the syllabus and the revision of the syllabus should be completed as soon as possible.

Slip tests should be conducted regularly for students in special classes. Special attention should be paid to the backward students in the district and that the subjects should be explained to them as often as possible.

Collector Ravi directed the authorities to open two new bank accounts for the selected schools in the first phase under Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme. Planned steps to develop infrastructure as directed by the government have to be taken. The Collector urged teachers to make suggestions to students on personal development and to identify students who were suffering from bad addictions and motivate them to stop. The standard of students in some schools was poor and it was unfortunate that even 8th class students could not read Telugu, he noted.

The Collector directed the authorities to take full advantage of the READ programme designed by the government to develop the habit of reading among the students. He advised the teachers to take steps to ensure that there would be morning prayer in schools and that district, state and national level news should be read by some students after the prayer.Additional Collector BS Latha and others were present.