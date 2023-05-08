Jagtial: Widows of Gulf victims getting ready to contest Assembly polls

Jagtial: Widows of the Gulf victims are getting ready to contest the ensuing Assembly elections by filing a large number of nominations, thus emerging as a force to reckon With. The Gulf strike is likely to be strong this time, as these women are likely to figure in 32 constituencies affected by developments in the Gulf. Efforts in this direction are being made by the ‘Gulf Shramikula Hakkula Udyamakarulu’.

This ‘political struggle’ move is likely to result in emergence of new formations in North Telangana. Representatives of The Gulf JAC, Gulf Workers’ Political Forum are engaged in discussions with various workers’ unions, people’s organisations and intellectuals.

It is estimated that there are more than 15 lakh labourers from Telangana in the Gulf countries. During the last ten years 15 lakh came back home and are waiting for government promised assistance of Rs.5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs.500 crore annual budget. They are unable to get employment.

Had industries been set up with local resources and the agriculture sector given a boost problems of these returnees would have been solved to some extent. If the Gulf victims’ families unite they could become one crore strong vote bank. These large number of votes are likely to become decisive in the ensuing elections, political analysts have already indicated to various political parties.