Jai Bhim Rally Marks Ambedkar Jayanti in Ieeja: Sarithamma Calls Youth to Embrace His Ideals

Gadwal: On the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, a special "Jai Bhim Rally" was conducted by the Congress Party, led by former ZP Chairperson and Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, former Vice Chairman Ganjipet Shankar, and Youth Congress District President R. Thirumalesh. The rally began from Sarithamma's camp office and culminated at Ambedkar Chowrasta, where floral tributes were paid to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue.

Carrying portraits of Dr. Ambedkar, party leaders and cadre marched in unity, raising slogans that celebrated the ideals of equality, justice, and social reform.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma paid glowing tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, describing him as a legendary figure who will remain forever in the hearts of Indians. She lauded his multifaceted role as a jurist, economist, politician, social reformer, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Sarithamma stated that Ambedkar fought tirelessly against untouchability and championed the rights of Dalits, women, and workers. She emphasized that the Constitution framed by Ambedkar was aimed at ensuring equal justice for all—irrespective of religion, caste, tribe, or community—and securing complete sovereignty for the nation.

She pointed out that celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti should not just be about holding ceremonies, but about living by his principles. True celebration, she said, would be when his dreams of equality and justice for all are realized.

Refuting the narrow portrayal of Ambedkar as a leader of only one community, Sarithamma clarified that he was a towering figure who cared deeply for BCs, SCs, STs, minorities, and all marginalized sections. She called on the youth to take inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideology and walk the path he envisioned.

The event saw active participation from Congress Party leaders from various mandals, senior town-level leaders, former public representatives, ex-councillors, youth and student leaders, and members of affiliated wings of the party, making it a grand and inclusive commemoration of Ambedkar’s enduring legacy.