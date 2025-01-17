Live
Jaipal Reddy a symbol of great resolve and courage: Yasaswini
Despite being affected by polio at a young age, Jaipal rose to prominence in state and national politics without losing hope, says the MLA while paying tributes to former Union minister
Hanumakonda: Former Union Minister and recipient of the Best Parliamentarian Award, Jaipal Reddy, is a symbol of determination and courage, said MLA Yasaswini Reddy and party in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy. They called upon the youth to take inspiration from his ideals.
On Thursday, the 83rd birth anniversary celebrations of Jaipal Reddy were held grandly at the MLA camp office in Palakurthi. As part of the event, Yasaswini Reddy and Jhansi Rajender Reddy, along with party members, paid floral tributes to Jaipal Reddy’s portrait.
Speaking on the occasion, they lauded Jaipal Reddy, who, despite being affected by polio at a young age, rose to prominence in state and national politics without losing hope. They praised his political life, commitment to democratic principles, social justice, and contributions to nation-building, describing his services as unforgettable.
They highlighted how his efforts for the people of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh helped him achieve recognition at the national level. They also acknowledged his effective leadership in key ministries such as Petroleum and Natural Gas, Urban Development, and Information and Broadcasting.
They praised him as a great leader who continuously worked for the upliftment of marginalized sections of society and served the public with dedication as a senior politician and Union Minister. They emphasized that the nation could never forget his contribution to providing clean and transparent governance.
Reiterating their commitment to Jaipal Reddy’s ideals, they assured that their focus would remain on public welfare, following the path shown by the great leader.