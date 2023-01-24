Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reaches Kondagattu temple

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reaches Kondagattu. Large number of people have reached Kondagattu temple to have glimpse of Pawan Kalyan. Pawan will perform special pujas for his campaign vehicle Varahi. Later he will go to Dharampuri.

His followers who turned up in large numbers at Kondagattu shouted slogans like CM CM.

Standing in open top car Pawan acknowledged their greetings. Meanwhile arrangements for puja for his campaign vehicle Varahi at temple are in place.









It is to mention here that former AP state BJP president Kannalaxminarayana is accompanying the Jana Sena chief. Speculation rife that he may join Jana Sena soon. Few days ago, Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar had called on him and preliminary discussions had taken place. The present state president Somu Veeraraju has been sidelining Kanna. Despite Kanna lodging protest with BJP high command no action was taken. Hence, he is likely to switch over to Jana Sena.

Being Tuesday, there is heavy rush at Kondagattu. Police is finding difficult to control the crowds. Hence only four vehicles of Pawan was allowed to go atop the hill where temple is located.

It is to mention here that Actor turned politician and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to visit Kondagattu Anjanna Swami temple and also Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri in Telangana. He will offer special puja at the famous in both Kondagattu Anjanna Swami temple and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dahrmapuri.

Pawan Kalyan will perform special puja for his campaign vehicle 'Varahi' at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader will perform vahana puja of the special campaign vehicle at the famous temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district. The same day, he will launch the darshan of 32 Narasimha Swamy kshetras. The darshan will begin from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kshetram at Dharmapuri town in Jagtial. The actor had a narrow escape during the election campaign in 2009 in Karimnagar district when a high-tension wire fell on his vehicle. He firmly believes that he survived because of the blessing of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy and hence decided to launch the important programme from this temple. Gearing up for the 2024 electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan has last month unveiled a specially designed vehicle named 'Varahi'.

The campaign vehicle is equipped with high-security features. It has a public address system and CCTV cameras. The vehicle has been designed in a garage in Hyderabad. "Varahi is ready for election battle," the Tollywood actor had tweeted. The JSP leader inspected the vehicle, which resembles a military bus, during a trial run in Hyderabad. He had discussed various features of the vehicle with technical experts and suggested a few modifications.

The four-wheeler will be used by the JSP leader to campaign across Andhra Pradesh, where elections are due in April-May 2024. The power star, as the actor is popularly known, had planned to launch the state-wide tour after Dasara but the same has been postponed and he is now likely to embark on a visit in next few weeks. However, a row had erupted over the colour of the vehicle after an official of Andhra Pradesh transport department had stated that Pawan Kalyan is not permitted to drive the olive green vehicle.

The official said under the Motor Vehicle Act, olive green colour should not be used for any private vehicle except for army personnel. Pawan Kalyan, who is an ally of the BJP, is working to cobble up a grand alliance against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He is keen to have alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to avoid a split of anti-incumbency votes.