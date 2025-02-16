Janardhan announces support for Prasanna Harikrishna

Karimnagar: N Janardhan whose nomination was rejected due to some technical reasons, met MLC candidate Prasanna Harikrishna at the elec-tion office in Karimnagar on Saturday and announced his full support.

He said he is extending support to educationist and MLC candidate Prasanna Harikrishna with the aim of making this election a lesson for educationists and businessmen. Janardhan urged graduates, intellectuals, employees and unemployed youth to stand by Harikrishna and work tire-lessly for his victory so that this election war becomes onesided.

He said that Prasanna Harikrishna is fully aware of the problems faced by graduates, unemployed and employees. He said that it is time to stand by Prasanna Harikrishna, who resigned from his 19-year government ser-vice career and jumped in the MLC poll fray to help granduates.

He urged everyone to work hard for his victory.