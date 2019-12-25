Jangaon: Congress stands no chance in municipal polls

Jangaon: It's difficult for the Congress to put up a fine performance against the formidable Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing a gathering at Palakurthi here on Wednesday, after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Agriculture Market Committee, he expressed confidence that the TRS under the leadership of party working president KT Rama Rao would do well in the ensuing municipal polls.



"In no way, the Congress can compete with the TRS government, which has been implementing a host of welfare and developmental programmes. Telangana has made huge strides under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he said.

KCR has fulfilled the dreams of people in just six years, which the Congress couldn't do in its seven-decade rule, Errabelli said. Congress do not stand a chance to do well in the municipal polls against the ruling TRS as the latter commands a huge support from the people, he said. Errabelli said that each of the urban local body (ULB) was given Rs 100 crore for their development. He predicted that the TRS would win majority of seats in the upcoming elections to municipalities to be held in January, under the leadership of TRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

Later, the Minister planted a sapling on the market yard accepting the Green Challenge thrown by Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. It may be recalled here that Green Challenge was originated by the Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar with an aim to promote plantation. He also cut a cake as part of the Christmas celebration at the TRS party office. The Minister inspected grin procurement centre of the IKP at Singarajupalli under Devaruppala mandal and participated in the Christmas prayer with the locals at Mondrai village under Kodakandla Mandal.