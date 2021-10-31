Jangaon: Future lies in oil palm cultivation says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon: Fool proof arrangements will be made to procure paddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, he said that the onus is on officials and people's representatives to ensure smooth procurement of paddy this season. "Over the years, the Jangaon area witnessed famine. However, since the arrival of Devadula lift irrigation waters, the groundwater level in the region has gone up much to the cheers of the farming community. The 24-hour free power supply and financial assistance through Rythu Bandhu have made farming viable to the farmers," Errabelli said.

Accusing the Central Government of failing to purchase paddy, the minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made all arrangements to procure the entire paddy cultivated in the State. He urged the agriculture officials to advise the farmers about the cultivable crops. He emphasised the need for sensitising the farmers with the help of people's representatives and Rythu Coordination Committees.

Telangana is the only State in the country to purchase paddy from farmers, he said, stating that the government was spending nearly Rs 2,500 crore for it. He directed the officials to start the procurement centres from November 6. The officials were also told to increase the number of procurement centres in view of bumper harvest this season.

Cultivation of high yield varieties such as Lepakshi groundnut will benefit farmers. The farmers can earn up to Rs 3 lakh per acre if they cultivate Lepakshi groundnut. Cultivation of dragon fruit will give farmers Rs 5 lakh per acre, he added.

Referring to the oil palm cultivation, the minister said that it would mushroom all over the district in about three years. He said that the government was giving a subsidy of Rs 36,000 per acre if the oil palm is cultivated. The Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said that plans are afoot to start 159 procurement centres in the district to purchase 1.80 lakh metric tonnes. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah were among others present.