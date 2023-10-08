Jangaon MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC chairman

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has taken charge as the TSRTC Chairman at Bus Bhavan on Sunday. MD Sajjanar was present during the program. In a statement to the media, Muthireddy expressed his gratitude towards CM KCR and Minister KTR for their leadership, stating that TSRTC has become a leading organisation under their guidance.



He pledged to work diligently for the development of the organization, emphasizing the importance of coordination with the employees. Muthireddy also highlighted the progress made by Telangana under CM KCR's leadership, transforming it into a global city.

Additionally, he mentioned that Jangaon has been recognised as one of the top three municipalities in the country, thanks to the efforts of Minister KTR.