Live
- 5G, fixed wireless service from Jio, Airtel to drive smart TV growth: Xiaomi India president
- India bowl out Australia for 199 in World Cup opener
- Kejriwal inaugrated Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant in Jahangirpuri
- N.Korea's Lazarus Group launders $900mn in crypto: Report
- Over 600 killed in Israel-Hamas conflict
- Ayush Shetty ends World Junior Championships campaign with bronze
- Air India evacuates crew members from Tel Aviv
- Kharge offers condolence to Karnataka firecracker factory fire victim families
- Jangaon MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC chairman
- Che" Movie Teaser Released on the Death Anniversary of Revolutionary Icon Che Guevara*
Just In
Jangaon MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC chairman
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has taken charge as the TSRTC Chairman at Bus Bhavan on Sunday.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has taken charge as the TSRTC Chairman at Bus Bhavan on Sunday. MD Sajjanar was present during the program. In a statement to the media, Muthireddy expressed his gratitude towards CM KCR and Minister KTR for their leadership, stating that TSRTC has become a leading organisation under their guidance.
He pledged to work diligently for the development of the organization, emphasizing the importance of coordination with the employees. Muthireddy also highlighted the progress made by Telangana under CM KCR's leadership, transforming it into a global city.
Additionally, he mentioned that Jangaon has been recognised as one of the top three municipalities in the country, thanks to the efforts of Minister KTR.