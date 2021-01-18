Jangaon: 'State on fast track of development'

Palakurthy (Jangaon): Aasara pension for the people aged 57 would be given soon, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, the Minister said that Telangana is the only State in the country that has rolled out umpteen number of welfare schemes and development programmes.

"Due to coronavirus pandemic and its adverse impact on the economy, the State government was forced to defer the implementation of a few welfare schemes last year. Now, with the pandemic slowing down and the availability of its vaccine becoming reality, Chief Minister

K Chandrashekar Rao is set to focus on welfare schemes pending for implementation," Errabelli said.

Aasara pension for the people aged 57 years will also come into force, he said. Stating that the TRS government had provided one lakh jobs, the Minister assured to fill more jobs in the near future. The focus is also on providing skill training to the jobless youth, he added.

This apart, the government is committed to provide loans to the scheduled communities besides focusing on creating employment generation to them, the minister said. The impetus is also on providing loans to women under Stri Nidhi.

Dayakar Rao appealed to the public representatives to sensitise the people about the schemes implemented by the government, besides involving them in the welfare programmes. The Minister advised the party cadre to reach out to the people and tell them the difference in the governance after the formation of Telangana.