Jangaon ZP chief dies

Warangal: Jangaon Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district president Pagala Sampath Reddy died of cardiac arrest in Hanumakonda on Monday. Sampath Reddy was shifted to a private hospital after he suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chaitanyapuri.

Sampath Reddy engaged in the bricks business joined the BRS (then TRS) in 2004. Both the MLA-elects Kadiyam Srihari and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Jangaon district expressed shock over the death of Sampath Reddy. In fact, Sampath Reddy attended the press meeting of Kadiyam Srihari in Station Ghanpur this afternoon.

The BRS lost all the seats in the elections to the Assembly except Station Ghanpur and Jangaon constituencies, and the credit goes to Sampath Reddy. It’s the second loss to the BRS. The Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish also died of cardiac arrest on June 11. The last rites of Sampath Reddy will be performed at his native village Rajavaram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash expressed condolences on the death of Sampath Reddy.