Live
- From temple to civic body: Purification ceremonies reflect broader issues of trust and accountability
- NEET-PG exam: SC seeks Centre's response on 'lack of transparency' issue; next hearing on Sep 30
- Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Students to Visit Historical Sites for Free
- Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release
- Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Bharat Biotech Donates Rs. 1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- Chandrababu slams YS Jagan over Tirumala visit, says temple protocol should be followed
- SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers
- SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Launches Awareness Song to Combat Drug Abuse Among Youth
- Kutluru Village Wins National Adventure Tourism Award
Just In
Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Takahashi Muneo, the Consul General of Japan, in a courtesy visit held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Takahashi Muneo, the Consul General of Japan, in a courtesy visit held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between Japan and Telangana, along with discussions on various collaborative initiatives.
During the meeting, Takahashi highlighted the ongoing activities and programs managed by the Japanese Consulate in Chennai, which oversees relations with Telangana. The consul emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, culture, and technology.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Snehaj Jonnalagadda, along with other departmental representatives.
This engagement marks a significant step in fostering a stronger relationship between Japan and Telangana, aiming to explore new avenues for collaboration that would benefit both regions.