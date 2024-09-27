Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Takahashi Muneo, the Consul General of Japan, in a courtesy visit held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between Japan and Telangana, along with discussions on various collaborative initiatives.

During the meeting, Takahashi highlighted the ongoing activities and programs managed by the Japanese Consulate in Chennai, which oversees relations with Telangana. The consul emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, culture, and technology.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Snehaj Jonnalagadda, along with other departmental representatives.

This engagement marks a significant step in fostering a stronger relationship between Japan and Telangana, aiming to explore new avenues for collaboration that would benefit both regions.



