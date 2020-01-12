Jasmine losing fragrance in Telangana State

Hyderabad: Jasmine flower is losing its sheen among the other flowers like Marigold, Chrysanthemums and Roses in Telangana.

According to the sources in the Horticulture department, the State government has decided since 2014-15 by bringing additional extent of lands under floriculture in the State.

Accordingly, it had also announced a special scheme to provide 50 per cent subsidy on the plant material or seed component.

It has also come up to provide subsidy for poly house farming to encourage growing of various flowers.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the State Horticulture department said that initially it was decided to encourage poly-house farming in an extent of 1,000 acres, for which, Rs 250 crore was allocated.

However, this was mainly focused on the growing cut flowers with commercial demand. But, from the second financial year onwards, the floriculture has taken a back seat resulting in farmers cultivating traditionally four kinds of flowers across the State, he said.

While Marigold is cultivated in about 1,098 hectares with an overall yield of 3,498 metric tonnes. Farming of this flower is favoured as it is not only in demand in traditional markets, but it is also used to extract two kinds of pigments called 'Lutein' and 'Xanthophyll.'

Followed by Chrysanthemums, farmers in Medak, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad are cultivating Chrysanthemums (Chamanti) in an extent of 723 hectares.

The total output of Chamanti flower in the State is pegged at 2,472 metric tonnes per year. Farming of Roses has taken the third position in the Telangana. Farmers in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Warangal Rural districts are cultivating this flower in an extent of 468 hectares.

The annual output of Rose cultivation in the State is about 2,721 metric tonnes, the sources said. The Jasmine flower is much in demand in and around the twin cities besides several quasi-urban and rural markets.

That apart, the flower is also most sought after for its oil extract and other products. However, it is taking the fourth position in the cultivation of flowers in the State.

Only farmers in Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Warangal Rural and Yadadri are cultivating it in an extent of 154 hectares. The annual yield of Jasmine flowers in the State is only 434 metric tonnes, the sources said.