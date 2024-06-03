‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ unveiled

Hyderabad: Telangana’s official anthem ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ was unveiled at the state formation day celebrations on Sunday. The song, written by noted Telangana poet and writer Ande Sri and composed by Oscar Award winner MM Keeravani, was released by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The official rendition of the song (short version) was the highlight of the main official ceremony to decennial formation day celebrations at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

The Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, top officials and other participants stood up as the song was played.Both Ande Sri and Keeravani were also present at the ceremony. The poet, who had written the song 20 years ago, was seen turning emotional.

After Congress came to power in December 2023, the song was adopted as the state’s official anthem. The Chief Minister himself had a few meetings with Ande Sri and Keeravani to finalise the composition of the song.

At the meeting attended by the Chief Minister, ministers, leaders of Congress and its allies on May 30, two versions of the “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” were approved.

It finalised a 2.30-minute version and a full 13.30-minute version. To facilitate its rendition at government events, a shortened version with three stanzas will be used. The state government will felicitate Ande Sri and Keeravani at the cultural carnival to be held at Tank Bund in the evening.



