Jeevan Reddy calls on CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : MLC T Jeevan Reddy called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his official residence in Delhi, following his meeting with AICC leaders K C Venugopal and Deepa Dasmunshi earlier on Wednesday.

Later addressing to media persons, Revanth Reddy assured that the senior leader Jeevan Reddy as a committed Congress worker would continue to serve the party and his dignity would not be lowered due to the latest developments. However, CM ruled out the possibility of offering the Ministry to the MLC in the Cabinet and clarified that there was no position vacant at this juncture and all the 12 Ministers in his cabinet were efficiently handling the administration. Over the possibility of giving the Education Ministry to Jeevan Reddy, the Chief Minister clarified that the portfolio was with him and he was competent enough to handle various portfolios.