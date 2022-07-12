Jeevan Reddy demands immediate polls

Hyderabad: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Monday said that they were also ready to face mid-term elections in the State and asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to dissolve the State Assembly to face the elections. He asked KCR to hold the elections in the State along with the elections of Gujarat State.

Jeevan Reddy said the KCR, who is supposed to hold review meetings with officials of the State government over the situation of floods in the State, was wasting time to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that CM KCR was more inefficient than PM Modi and added that the CM had grossly failed in forcing the Central government to implement the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Congress MLC said the KCR did not do anything when seven mandals of the State and Sileru project were given to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State. He said that KCR had also failed in getting national project status to Kaleswaram lift irrigation project even after increasing its cost from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. He said the inefficiency of the CM had made the State as the only State, which does not have crop insurance scheme. He termed KCR as the traitor of weaker sections of the State.