Jharkhand Governor assumes additional charge of Telangana

Hyderabad: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday assumed additional charge as the Governor of Telangana. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries at the Raj Bhavan. Radhakrishnan was given the additional charge as Telangana Governor following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In his message after assuming office, Radhakrishnan expressed gratitude to the President for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Governor of Telangana. He vowed to work with utmost dedication and sincerity towards the betterment of the state and its people. Hailing Telangana’s rich history, culture and vibrant economy, he said it is a state that has made significant contributions in various sectors such as agriculture, IT and healthcare.



The Governor said the state has also been a pioneer in implementing various welfare schemes that have benefited millions of people, the governor said. He reaffirmed his firm commitment to upholding the principles of fairness, integrity, and impartiality and pledged to discharge his duties with the utmost diligence, “ensuring that the democratic process is upheld and respected at all times”.

“While the constraints of the model code of conduct may temporarily limit certain actions and initiatives, they do not diminish our collective determination to serve in the best interests of our people,” he added.

Radhakrishnan called upon the people of Telangana to join hands in building an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future. Radhakrishnan, who had served as a Lok Sabha member, is the third Governor of Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014.