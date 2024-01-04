JNTU-H honorary doctorate for ISRO chief

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. will present an honorary doctorate to the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr Sridhar Panikere Somnath.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, JNTU-H Vice-Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy said Dr Sridhar will be the chief guest at the 11th convocation of the university. Governor and university chancellor Dr Tamilsai Soundrarajan will preside. He explained the various development works done in the university.

Giving details of development and academic activities of the university, he said two engineering colleges have been opened in Paleru and Mahabubabad.

The university entered into MoUs with several technical universities in the US. The MoUs facilitate students to study three years at JNTU-H and two years of the remaining course abroad.

The new courses have multiple benefits for students Besides giving top priority to launching new courses, the university decided to construct buildings to meet infrastructure needs.

He said the alumni association helped the university financially; the varsity is utilising the funds; a building for the alumni will be built. Permission has been given to organise the 109th National Science Congress in the university. The V-C said the university recorded high achievements in several fields. The registrar and rector, among senior officials, were present.