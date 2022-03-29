JNTU-Hyderabad notifies dates for TS EAMCET-2022

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Monday issued notification for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. It said the online registration for the entrance test without a late fee will commence on April 6 and conclude on May 28.

The registration fee is Rs.800 (Rs.400 for SC/ST & PH candidates) for E or AM stream.

If candidates appear for both the streams, the fee is Rs.1,600 (Rs.800 for SC/ST PH candidates).

As announced earlier, the entrance test for AM stream is scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15 and the engineering stream on July 18, 19 and 20.

Both the tests will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. For details the candidates may refer to website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.