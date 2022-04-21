JNTU introduces new subjects for tech-based industries: VC Katta Narasimha Reddy

Karimnagar: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has been introducing new subjects for the students to impart technological knowledge required in the technology based industries, said university Vice Chancellor Dr Katta Narasimha Reddy.

He said the JNTU was giving some autonomy to the autonomous educational institutions to prepare the syllabus to conduct the exams and would be beneficial to the students. Students should pursue education by availing all the facilities provided by both private and government colleges and universities as the government alone could not offer education to all. Dr. Reddy was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the KITZOZEN-22, a three-day national level sports, cultural and technical festival held at Kamala Institute of Technology and Science KITS Singapor, Huzurabad in the district on Wednesday.

He said that the country has made much technological progress in the last ten years as it did in the past seventy-five years. A new technology is being introduced every day and in a way it is a technological revolution. Under the JNTU, there are about 50 autonomous colleges. Students could learn the required subject knowledge in a variety of ways using technology and through smart phones. They should learn new subjects through the internet and digital libraries not rely only on the faculty, he noted. Faculty members were asked to give students thought-provoking questions while preparing the question papers. Students have to be in a position to employ others for self-employment and setting up their own industries but should not depend on employment.

He cited Bharat Biotech and Shantha Biotech as examples and said those established firms have not studied biotechnology yet the firms have released Covid vaccine for the world nations. Education alone is not enough to achieve success in life one should have passion, Dr. Reddy said. KITS Chairman and Rajya Sabha member Captain V Lakshmi Kantha Rao said that the student should make new discoveries with the ideas he has in mind to achieve the goal in his life. Many join the engineering college with high hopes, the faculty should provide all the facilities required by the students to achieve the aspirations of the students.

Day scholar students should not waste their time and faculty should come up with new innovations. Every college should have innovation to impart technology to the students and KITS, Singapur has all the facilities students need, he said. KITS secretary and Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar said the college was established in rural Singapur so that rural students need not travel to distant places to study. Around 8,000 students of the college had gone to different countries after completing their studies. The college was NAAC and NBA accredited, ISO certified and has all the facilities as per the rules and regulations. College principal Dr K Shankar said around 405 students have got jobs through campus placements so far this academic year and all the students were expected to get jobs by the end of this academic year. College Executive Director Indranil, event coordinators Dr Shashikala, Dr Rajendra Prasad, VVR Srinivasa Rao and others were present.