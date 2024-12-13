Job Fair for Pharmacy Retail Store Opportunities in Dharur and Hyderabad

Gadwal: District Employment Officer Dr. M. Priyanka has announced a job fair for positions in Apollo Pharmacy stores located in Dharur and the surrounding areas of Hyderabad.

The job fair will be conducted on 17th December at the MPDO Office in Dharur Mandal, with a total of 40 vacancies available.

Job Details:

1. Pharmacist

Eligibility: D/B/M-Pharmacy with a PCI Certificate.

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years (Male & Female).

Salary: ₹18,300 - ₹25,000 CTC PM + benefits.

2. Pharmacy Assistant

Eligibility: SSC, Intermediate, or Degree with 2 years of medical store experience.

Age Limit: 20 to 35 years (Male candidates only).

Salary: ₹14,600 - ₹20,000 CTC PM + benefits.

3. Apprentice

Eligibility: SSC, Intermediate, or Degree (Freshers can apply).

Age Limit: 19 to 26 years (Male candidates only).

Salary: ₹11,000.

Additional Details:

Candidates attending the job fair must bring photocopies of educational certificates, experience certificates, and 5 passport-sized photographs.

The interview will be held on Tuesday, 17th December, at 11:00 AM at the MPDO Office, Dharur Mandal.

For further information, candidates can contact the following numbers: 7207917714, 998996788, 9177962210.