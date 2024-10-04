  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.

Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.
x
Highlights

In a grand ceremony at the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur, several key leaders participated in the oath-taking event of the temple committee.

Gadwal : In a grand ceremony at the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur, several key leaders participated in the oath-taking event of the temple committee. Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal constituency in-charge Sarita Tirupatiah, along with Gadwal Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, and AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar, attended the event and extended their congratulations to the newly appointed Temple Chairman, B. Nageshwar Reddy.

Sarita Tirupatiah, Sampath Kumar, and B.S. Keshav, along with Congress party cadres, felicitated the new chairman with garlands and shawls, wishing him success in his new role as the Chairman of the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee.

Other notable attendees included TPCC spokesperson Sheiksha Wali Achari, Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Telecom Communication Advisor Member Ismail, Market Yard Chairman Doddappa, and senior Congress leaders like former Market Yard Chairman Lathipura Venkatarami Reddy, Madhusudan Babu, Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, Amaravati Krishnareddy, and several others. The event also saw the presence of temple committee members, Congress party leaders, and enthusiastic workers who gathered to celebrate this important occasion.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick