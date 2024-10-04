Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.

Gadwal : In a grand ceremony at the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur, several key leaders participated in the oath-taking event of the temple committee. Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal constituency in-charge Sarita Tirupatiah, along with Gadwal Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, and AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA S.A. Sampath Kumar, attended the event and extended their congratulations to the newly appointed Temple Chairman, B. Nageshwar Reddy.

Sarita Tirupatiah, Sampath Kumar, and B.S. Keshav, along with Congress party cadres, felicitated the new chairman with garlands and shawls, wishing him success in his new role as the Chairman of the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee.

Other notable attendees included TPCC spokesperson Sheiksha Wali Achari, Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Telecom Communication Advisor Member Ismail, Market Yard Chairman Doddappa, and senior Congress leaders like former Market Yard Chairman Lathipura Venkatarami Reddy, Madhusudan Babu, Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, Amaravati Krishnareddy, and several others. The event also saw the presence of temple committee members, Congress party leaders, and enthusiastic workers who gathered to celebrate this important occasion.











