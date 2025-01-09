Jogulamba Gadwal Police Launch QR Code Feedback System to Enhance Public Services

Gadwal: District SP T Srinivas Rao, IPS, stated that feedback from citizens visiting police stations or circle offices regarding the services provided by the police is highly valued. He urged people to utilize the QR code system to share their opinions about the services they receive.

As part of this initiative, Telangana State DGP Mr. Jitender, IPS, officially launched a newly designed QR code to gather public feedback on Telangana Police services. Following this, District SP Mr. Srinivas Rao released related posters in his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP mentioned that QR codes have been implemented across all police stations, circle offices, DSP offices, and the district police office. These codes aim to gather citizens’ opinions on the handling of complaints and interactions with police personnel.

Placement of QR Code Posters

The posters will be prominently displayed in reception areas and visible locations within police stations, circle offices, and DSP offices to ensure easy access for the public.

Areas for Public Feedback through QR Code

1. Complaints/Petitions.

2. FIR/Case Handlines.

3. E-Challan (Traffic Violations)

4. Passport Verification

5. Other Services

Citizens can scan the QR code (https://qr.me-qr.com/aZMTxHDm) to provide feedback and ratings on the services they receive. The SP urged district residents to make the best use of this facility.

Participants in the Event

The program was attended by DSP Mr. Y. Mogilaiah, SB Inspector Mr. Nageshwar Reddy, Gadwal CI Mr. T. Srinu, SB SI Mr. Srinivas, and DC RB SI Ms. Rajitha.





