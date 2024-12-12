Live
Jogulamba Temple Records Rs 1.06 Crore Hundi Revenue in 150 Days
Gadwal: Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple Registers Impressive Hundi Revenue
Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a significant revenue collection during its recent Hundi counting event. The total income amounted to ₹1,06,04,436, contributed through various sources:
Amma Vari Hundi (Goddess’ Hundi): ₹87,02,578
Swamy Vari Hundi (Lord’s Hundi): ₹18,63,642
Annadanam Satram Hundi (Charity Hall Hundi): ₹38,216
Additionally, foreign currencies and precious metals were also received:
Foreign Currency: 17 US Dollars, 5 Australian Dollars, and 1000 Swedish Krona
Gold: 61 grams of mixed gold
Silver: 513 grams of mixed silver
The counting process was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Mahabubnagar, Mr. Madhaneshwar Reddy.
Temple Executive Officer Mr. Purender Kumar, Chairman Mr. B. Nageshwar Reddy, trustees Jagan Mohan Naidu, Mrs. Naga Shiromani, Vishwanatha Reddy, Jagadishwar Goud, Gopal, and G. Venkateshwarlu, along with Deputy Chief Priest and Ex-Officio Member Mr. D. Anand Sharma, temple staff, villagers, and volunteers from various organizations in Gadwal, Kothakota, Kurnool, and Hyderabad participated in the event.
150-Day Hundi Revenue
The reported revenue is for a collection period of 150 days. In comparison, the temple previously recorded an income of ₹58,66,623 for a 110-day period.
The temple continues to serve as a spiritual and cultural hub, attracting devotees and contributions from across the region and abroad.