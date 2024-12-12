Jogulamba Temple Records Rs 1.06 Crore Hundi Revenue in 150 Days

Gadwal: Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple Registers Impressive Hundi Revenue

Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a significant revenue collection during its recent Hundi counting event. The total income amounted to ₹1,06,04,436, contributed through various sources:

Amma Vari Hundi (Goddess’ Hundi): ₹87,02,578

Swamy Vari Hundi (Lord’s Hundi): ₹18,63,642

Annadanam Satram Hundi (Charity Hall Hundi): ₹38,216

Additionally, foreign currencies and precious metals were also received:

Foreign Currency: 17 US Dollars, 5 Australian Dollars, and 1000 Swedish Krona

Gold: 61 grams of mixed gold

Silver: 513 grams of mixed silver

The counting process was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Mahabubnagar, Mr. Madhaneshwar Reddy.

Temple Executive Officer Mr. Purender Kumar, Chairman Mr. B. Nageshwar Reddy, trustees Jagan Mohan Naidu, Mrs. Naga Shiromani, Vishwanatha Reddy, Jagadishwar Goud, Gopal, and G. Venkateshwarlu, along with Deputy Chief Priest and Ex-Officio Member Mr. D. Anand Sharma, temple staff, villagers, and volunteers from various organizations in Gadwal, Kothakota, Kurnool, and Hyderabad participated in the event.

150-Day Hundi Revenue

The reported revenue is for a collection period of 150 days. In comparison, the temple previously recorded an income of ₹58,66,623 for a 110-day period.

The temple continues to serve as a spiritual and cultural hub, attracting devotees and contributions from across the region and abroad.