Joining of Maha farmers in BRS a drama: Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday pooh-poohed the claim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that Telangana has become a role model for the entire country in the last nine years.

Speaking to media persons at the party office on the occasion of the joining of several leaders from Sangareddy district the BJP, Sanjay wondered in which field Telangana would be considered a role model for the nation.

"Is it in the suicides of farmers? Or non-implementation of promises like supply of free urea and seeds and loan waiver? Or slashing of all subsidies to agriculture sector in the name of Rythu Bandhu scheme? Or not paying salaries to employees on time? Or pushing the State into bankruptcy," he asked.

He said KCR's government is not a farmer-friendly government, but a rule that ruined families. "He is playing a big drama in the name of admitting Maharashtra farmers into the BRS only to divert the attention of the people from the allegations made by Sukesh Chandrasekhar that he had given Rs 75 crore to the BRS," he alleged. On the question regarding TSPSC paper leak, Sanjay demanded that the TSPSC Board should be completely dissolved and wondered why the BRS government is hesitating to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court into the scam.

"The SIT claims to have arrested 15 persons and questioned 104 candidates. Why has no action been taken against KCR's son K T Rama Rao, who has misled the media and the public," he asked.

Reiterating his charge that several bigwigs of the BRS were involved in the TSPSC question paper leak, the BJP president lashed out at KTR for saying that his IT department had nothing to do with the scam. "Except amassing wealth through scams, he has no responsibility – whether it is in the mauling of children by stray dogs or suicides of intermediate students," he criticised and demanded that KTR be sacked from the cabinet immediately.

Reacting to the poster war by the BRS leaders, the BJP president said if the BRS was on the posters on walls, the BJP is in the hearts of the people. "It is atrocious that the police arrest the BJP workers who pasted posters against the BRS, but keep quiet when the BRS leaders paste posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.