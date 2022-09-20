Joyous tribals celebrate Girijan Bandhu, quota hike

Suryapet: Rejoicing after CM KCR's announcement that the percentage of tribal reservation will be increased to 10 per cent, Girijan Bandhu and issue of podu lands will be resolved soon, the tribals burst into celebrations in Suryapet on Monday.

Dancing to the DJ music and celebrating the huge moment, the tribals took out a huge rally from the statue of Ambedkar at Khammam crossroad.

The rally culminated at the statue of Ambedkar at Rythu Bazaar after passing through Church Compound Road, Pottisreeramulu Centre, Poola Centre and Colonel Santosh Babu Square. They carried out Palabhishekam to the statue of Ambedkar, portraits of CM KCR, local legislator and Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagdish Reddy.

Speaking on this occasion, several tribal leaders said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the great benefactor of tribals and added that the increase in reservation will benefit them enormously. Even the poor and uneducated tribals will get financial independence through Girijan Bandhu, the leaders added.

Zilla Grandhalaya Sansdam chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Annapoorna, Vice Chairman Putta Kishore, Chivvenla ZPTC Bhukya Sanjeevnaik, MPP Dharawat Babu Kumari, Venkanna Naik, Pandu Naik Babu Nayak, Redhyanayak, Vankudothu Padma, Yarkaram MPTC Santabhai, Vijaya and others participated in the rally.