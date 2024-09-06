JPC on Waqf holds 2-day meet in Delhi

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wqkf Board representatives are to present their views before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill-2024.

Member of JPC and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna participated in the third meeting of the JPC held in Delhi on Thursday. The JPC meeting will continue on Friday as well. Aruna said that she has already given representations to the JPC on the problems, disputes and victimisation relating to the Waqf lands in any part of Telangana.

